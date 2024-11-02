StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HES. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hess has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 20.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hess by 92.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 282,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 135,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

