StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Hudson Global stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

