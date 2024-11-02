StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Oppenheimer raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,658,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,578,329 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.