StockNews.com Downgrades Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to Buy

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 19,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $1,471,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,374.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,628.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after buying an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,725,000 after buying an additional 1,328,462 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 618,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

