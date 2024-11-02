StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BBGI stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
