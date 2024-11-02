StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.24 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

