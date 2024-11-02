StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,528.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 47,456 shares of company stock worth $210,557 over the last 90 days. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

