StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $17.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $33,139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after buying an additional 779,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in StoneCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,562,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 113,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in StoneCo by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 251,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 139,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

