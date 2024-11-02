StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $17.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.30.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
