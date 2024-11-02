Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,641,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,699,000. Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

SOXL stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.