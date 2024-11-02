Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 713 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

SLV stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

