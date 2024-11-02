Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 7,168 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $200,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.0 %

UOCT opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

