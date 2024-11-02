Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

