Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

