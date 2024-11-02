Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 6,121 ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUSM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $5,704,000.

ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OUSM stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

About ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

