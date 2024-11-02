Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

