Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,309,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,120,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.25.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.