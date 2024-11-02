Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in PG&E by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

