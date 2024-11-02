Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

NYSE:VLO opened at $128.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

