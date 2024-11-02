Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKHY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKHY opened at $47.87 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2948 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

