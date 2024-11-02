Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $228,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 730.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,824,348.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,473,797.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,824,348.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 437,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,473,797.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,535.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $5,161,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

