Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $240,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 297 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:URI opened at $793.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $781.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $712.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.81 and a 12 month high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

