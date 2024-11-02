Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $264,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 251.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSJN opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

