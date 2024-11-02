Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.67 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.