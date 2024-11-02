Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 121,314 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

