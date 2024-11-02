Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDL opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

