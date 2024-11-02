Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DOCT stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

