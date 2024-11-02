Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 265,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 104,829 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

