Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 15 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,988.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $879.69 and a twelve month high of $2,103.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,907.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,607.72.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

