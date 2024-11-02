Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $279.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.