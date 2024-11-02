Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $9.33 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.15%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

