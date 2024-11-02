SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.90. 2,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

SugarBud Craft Growers Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$60.70 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.