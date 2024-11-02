Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.71 per share for the quarter.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$77.63 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$64.36 and a 12-month high of C$79.45. The company has a current ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$76.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.