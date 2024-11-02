Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$77.63 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$64.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.45. The stock has a market cap of C$44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.18 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.