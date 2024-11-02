This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sylvamo’s 8K filing here.
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sylvamo
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Silver Stocks, ETFs, or Bullion: What’s the Best Bet Now?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top Bill Gates Stock Picks Every Investor Should Know About