Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions makes up approximately 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

