Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives $15.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNYA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $28,171.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,331 shares in the company, valued at $544,276.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $56,468. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNYA opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

