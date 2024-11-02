TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Lowered to Moderate Buy Rating by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada lowered shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WULF. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.