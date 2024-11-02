Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $189.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after buying an additional 165,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

