The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $109,122,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,982 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,009,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $52.73.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,134,418.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,366 shares of company stock valued at $11,580,308. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

