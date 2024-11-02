The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after buying an additional 129,215 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.48 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

