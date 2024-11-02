The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 305,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

