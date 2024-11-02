The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells $584,320.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $584,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,785,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,740,474.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JOE opened at $50.68 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

St. Joe Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 72,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.