The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells $584,320.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $584,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,785,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,740,474.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
St. Joe Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of JOE opened at $50.68 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
