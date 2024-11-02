The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWGAY. UBS Group upgraded The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group Trading Up 0.8 %
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.