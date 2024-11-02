The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWGAY. UBS Group upgraded The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

