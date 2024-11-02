TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.81.

TMX Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$43.52 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.52 and a 52-week high of C$45.92. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.10.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of C$353.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.24 million. Analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

