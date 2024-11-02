TOMI Environmental Solutions’ (TOMZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 311.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.31. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

