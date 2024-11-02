Topaz Energy (TPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Topaz Energy to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.60.
Topaz Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
