Topaz Energy (TPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Topaz Energy to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.60.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$34.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

