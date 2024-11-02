TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

