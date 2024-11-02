TPG (TPG) to Release Earnings on Monday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect TPG to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TPG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -188.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $69.86.

TPG Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -479.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

