Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.23 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average is $206.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

