TriMas (TRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.63 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriMas Stock Up 0.8 %

TriMas stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

